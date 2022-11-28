MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 28th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $38.51 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

