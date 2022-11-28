MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Bishop Rock Capital L.P.

Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 18,898.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 1.8% of Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bishop Rock Capital L.P.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 11.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $510.11. 1,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.36 and its 200 day moving average is $445.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $649.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

