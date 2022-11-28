Multichain Price Reaches $3.82 on Top Exchanges (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 28th. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Multichain has a market capitalization of $70.22 million and $2.50 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can currently be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00023561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.92 or 0.07611866 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00485001 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,785.96 or 0.29500065 BTC.

Multichain Token Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official website is multichain.org. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Multichain is a Router for web3. It is an infrastructure developed for arbitrary cross-chain interactions.Multichain was born as Anyswap on the 20th July 2020 to service the clear needs of different and diverse blockchains to communicate with each other. Each blockchain has its own unique services that it provides, its own community and its own development ecosystem.The solutions developed by Multichain allow almost all blockchains to inter-operate. There is no restriction to Ethereum like chains (e.g. Binance Smart Chain), or different Layer 2 chains requiring finality to Ethereum (e.g. Polygon), or a network of Parachains (e.g. Moonbeam in the PolkaDot system), or Bitcoin types of chain (e.g. Litecoin), or COSMOS chains (e.g. Terra). These are either now all integrated, or on course for integration. With support for all ECDSA and EdDSA encrypted chains, Multichain is almost universally applicable as an interoperable layer.”

