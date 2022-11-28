MUSE ENT NFT Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 28th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001917 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $279.65 million and $19,978.95 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s genesis date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.33672597 USD and is down -16.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,971.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

