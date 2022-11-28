My DeFi Pet Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $833,307.28 and approximately $644,895.36 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.55 or 0.01817603 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00012578 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00030898 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00040076 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $279.05 or 0.01716135 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

