Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0410

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $104.02 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00120780 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00227193 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00050891 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00061562 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,940,677 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

