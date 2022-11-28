NEAR Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $101.53 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00009478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $101.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00076314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00060201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023949 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 831,469,417 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

