NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $98.10 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $98.10 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00009417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00075476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00059336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00023694 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 831,086,986 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 831,086,986 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.62668448 USD and is down -1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $67,200,192.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.