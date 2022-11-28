Needham Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Thermon Group worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Thermon Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THR stock remained flat at $20.52 during midday trading on Monday. 137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,334. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Thermon Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

