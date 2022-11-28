Needham Investment Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 35,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 50.7% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 21,351 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 3.3 %

Veeco Instruments Profile

NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 784 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,330. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $967.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.