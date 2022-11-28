Needham Investment Management LLC Has $633,000 Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 900.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,215,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matrix Service by 13.0% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 891,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 102,478 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Matrix Service by 94.7% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 779,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 378,944 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Matrix Service by 32.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 237,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matrix Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.91. 1,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

