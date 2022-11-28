Needham Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of 8X8 worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 44,749 shares of company stock worth $195,307 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGHT traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.19. 17,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. 8X8’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

