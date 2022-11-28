Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $90.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,067. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $98.07.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

