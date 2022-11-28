Needham Investment Management LLC Takes $199,000 Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 50,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,445. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

