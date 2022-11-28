Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:NBW opened at $11.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.05.
Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.
