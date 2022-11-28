Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NBW opened at $11.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $14.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

