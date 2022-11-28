New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Down 7.1%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 144,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,359,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.42.

New Gold Stock Down 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.75 million, a PE ratio of -22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,586,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 6.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,529 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

