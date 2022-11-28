NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 36,254 shares.The stock last traded at $313.82 and had previously closed at $317.77.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.77 and its 200-day moving average is $305.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

