NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 85 ($1.01) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NRR. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.36) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

LON:NRR opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.87) on Friday. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of £227.65 million and a PE ratio of 3,675.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is currently 355.00%.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

