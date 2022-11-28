NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $45,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.57. 99,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,184,041. The stock has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.