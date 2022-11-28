Nexum (NEXM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Nexum token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexum has traded up 44% against the US dollar. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $159,260.93 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

