NFT (NFT) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $776,576.57 and $672.07 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,445.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010528 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037481 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040596 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006020 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022365 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00238793 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02168042 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,243.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

