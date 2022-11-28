Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Up 1,963.6% in November

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 1,963.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nidec Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NJDCY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.85. 125,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,253. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.13. Nidec has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nidec Company Profile

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

