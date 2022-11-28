Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Up 1,963.6% in November

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 1,963.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nidec Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NJDCY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.85. 125,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,253. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.13. Nidec has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Nidec Company Profile
