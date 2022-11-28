nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Bought by Needham Investment Management LLC

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,500 shares during the period. nLIGHT accounts for 1.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.61% of nLIGHT worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in nLIGHT by 890.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after buying an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,424,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after buying an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 115,839 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LASR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.47. 433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $474.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.29. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

