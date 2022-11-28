Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NSC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.55. The stock had a trading volume of 948,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,361. The company has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

