Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $36.05

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.05, but opened at $34.51. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 2,277 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day moving average is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.47%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,127,000 after purchasing an additional 326,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,138,000 after purchasing an additional 122,883 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.