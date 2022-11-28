Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 200.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.45.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.92. The company had a trading volume of 55,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,905. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.12. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

