NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,936 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $160.68. The stock had a trading volume of 232,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,609,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $400.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $334.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

