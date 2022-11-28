OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.86

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 29682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.
OLO Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About OLO
Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OLO (OLO)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.