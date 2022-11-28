OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.86

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 29682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLO. Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

