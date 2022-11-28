Orchid Price Reaches $0.0783 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $54.10 million and $2.90 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0783 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,209.24 or 0.99993718 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010570 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00040176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006107 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00022203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00237252 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08192767 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $4,352,016.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.