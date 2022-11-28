O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $860.00

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $860.00 and last traded at $856.45, with a volume of 1987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $855.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $772.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $704.18. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,084.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total transaction of $3,912,727.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock worth $20,161,843 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

