Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Reduced by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 311,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 306.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.3 %

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.78. 34,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,824. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.