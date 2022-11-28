OriginTrail 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $896,006.46 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $59.52 million and approximately $896,006.46 worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

