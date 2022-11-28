Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.5 %

OXBR stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.