Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,400 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth $9,161,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 987,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 683,460 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $910,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 111.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 117,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OYST shares. Chardan Capital cut Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Oyster Point Pharma Price Performance
About Oyster Point Pharma
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
Further Reading
