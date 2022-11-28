Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 4,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,517,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

PGY has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.56.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,636,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,831,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

