PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Down 87.9% in November

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PainReform Stock Down 4.0 %

PainReform stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,943. PainReform has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Trading of PainReform

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Company Profile

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

