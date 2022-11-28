PancakeSwap Price Hits $3.87 (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00023854 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded up 6% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $606.62 million and approximately $25.78 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.50 or 0.07549353 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00484852 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,786.37 or 0.29492480 BTC.

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 347,035,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,900,634 tokens. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.