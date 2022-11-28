Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $17.58

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $16.91. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 3,919 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -11.19%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 58,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $1,087,947.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,983,000 after buying an additional 2,314,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,253 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 32.9% in the third quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,566,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,347,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,479 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

