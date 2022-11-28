PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,204 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $55.57.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
