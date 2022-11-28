PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,204 shares.The stock last traded at $55.30 and had previously closed at $55.57.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,601,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,090 shares of company stock worth $613,266. 57.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

