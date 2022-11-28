Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 70,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,074,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.61). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 116.53%. The company had revenue of $678.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 943.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 133.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.