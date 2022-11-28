PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,727,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 768,371 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $454,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $184.73. 35,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.19. The company has a market cap of $254.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.
Insider Activity
In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
