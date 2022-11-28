Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a growth of 11,718.8% from the October 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of PDOT stock remained flat at $10.02 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,687,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

