Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a GBX 1,230 ($14.54) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,290 ($15.25).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($29.92) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.50) to GBX 1,117 ($13.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 3,510 ($41.50) to GBX 1,530 ($18.09) in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Persimmon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,065.57.

Persimmon Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,977. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $80.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

