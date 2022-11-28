Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $49.49. 153,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,509,109. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $277.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

