Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,698 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $49.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,509,109. The firm has a market cap of $276.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $61.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

