Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $11.76

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.76, but opened at $12.52. Pharming Group shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group Trading Up 8.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $829.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.