Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.44. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $219.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,379 shares in the company, valued at $935,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Photronics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

