Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 600 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 30,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,043 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.9 %

WPC stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $81.06. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

