Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,035 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $252,777.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,402.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 20,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $98,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,244.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 45,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $252,777.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,402.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,145 shares of company stock worth $633,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

NG stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,663. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 45.44 and a quick ratio of 45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

