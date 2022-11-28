Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises about 1.1% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,128,405 shares in the company, valued at $163,440,219.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,128,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,440,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $15,586,684. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,383. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.26.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

